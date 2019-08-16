Laura Carmichael almost quit acting before 'Downton Abbey'.

The 33-year-old actress, who will reprise her role as Lady Edith Crawley in the big screen adaptation of Julian Fellowes' period drama, has admitted that she had thought about quitting the business before the show because she could not get any work.

Speaking to Town And Country magazine, Laura explained: ''I was so close to not being a working actress. I had a hard time. It's such a painful experience, wanting to act and not doing it, and trying to figure out how to get in there.

''I went to audition, and because it was so top-secret, I didn't get the script before I arrived.

''I thought I'd probably have one line, but I had five scenes. I was reading them, going, ''My God, this is a proper part! Why are they seeing me for it?'''

And she admitted that when she finally landed the role, she was incredibly nervous on set.

Laura explained: ''On my first day, I think Jim [Carter] saw I was like a rabbit in the headlights - I had to come in, speak, and serve myself some breakfast, which seemed utterly terrifying - and he said, 'Why don't you come over here, lovey, and I'll help you?'

''It makes me feel very fortunate to have worked with these great British actors.''

Laura also revealed she was thrilled to return to the series for a movie adaptation, as 'Downton Abbey' is also the place where she met boyfriend Michael C Fox, who played footman Andrew Parker.

She said: ''It has changed all of my life. When you are able to work, and love it, it is such a joy. And I've fallen in love and made wonderful friends - how lucky am I?''