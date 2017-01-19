TMZ staff obtained the video of the dog being forcibly pushed into rushing water by his trainer, and then clawing at the sides of the pool desperate to get out.

Sources connected to production tell the news outlet eight outboard motors were used to recreate a rushing river for director Lasse Hallstrom.

The scene was cut as the dog appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Universal Pictures studio executives have now seen the footage, and a spokesman tells TMZ, "Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video."

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals officials are calling for a boycott of the film after watching the video.

The animal rights' group tells The Hollywood Reporter the dog was owned and supplied by Birds & Animals Unlimited, the company at the centre of a PETA complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture that relied on the testimony of an undercover activist who posed as an employee.

A spokesman says, "PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film A Dog’s Purpose in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props.

"PETA's investigation at BAU revealed that animals are denied veterinary care, forced to sleep outdoors in the cold without bedding for warmth, made to live in filthy conditions, and more."