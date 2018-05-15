More than 100 people reportedly walked out of the premiere of Lars Von Trier's new movie 'The House That Jack Built' on Monday night (14.05.18).

The 62-year-old director has only just returned to the Cannes Film Festival after previously making a series of provocative remarks about Adolf Hitler, but his latest effort left some moviegoers feeling less than impressed, with the murder drama leaving members of the audience in shock.

Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh explained that the walkouts came on the back of ''Matt Dillon aiming a rifle at two small children, blowing their heads off''.

Another contentious moment in the film sees Dillon's on-screen character give a speech in which he claimed that men are ''always the victim'' of assumed guilt.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that the film earned a six-minute standing ovation from the half-empty movie theatre.

Von Trier hasn't been invited to Cannes since 2011, when his movie 'Melancholia' screened in the festival's main competition.

Asked about his German roots and his interest in the Nazi aesthetic at a press conference, Von Trier delivered a controversial response.

He said at the time: ''I thought I was a Jew for a long time, and I was very happy ... But it turned out that I was not a Jew ...

''And then I found out that I was really a Nazi, because my family was German. Which also gave me some pleasure. What can I say?''