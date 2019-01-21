Lars Ulrich was ''stunned'' by Miley Cyrus' performance at Chris Cornell's benefit concert, as he called her rendition of 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' ''beyond inspiring''.
Lars Ulrich was ''stunned'' by Miley Cyrus' performance at Chris Cornell's benefit concert.
The Metallica rocker was left speechless during the 'I Am The Highway' gig at the Forum in Los Angeles last week - which was held to honour the Soundgarden frontman, following his tragic death in May 2017, aged 52 - when he watched Miley perform a heartwarming rendition of Chris' 'Two Drink Minimum', as well as 'Say Hello 2 Heaven', by Chris' band Temple of the Dog.
Posting a picture of himself and Miley after the concert, 55-year-old Lars wrote: ''Miley, still stunned by your next level version of ''Say Hello 2 Heaven'' for Chris! Beyond inspiring... #IAmTheHighway (sic)''
During the concert, 26-year-old Miley took a moment to pay tribute to the 'Black Hole Sun' hitmaker, and said it was an ''honour'' to be asked to perform at the event.
She said: ''Thank you, everybody. I f***ing wanted to sing this song tonight. We love you, Chris. Thank you for bringing us all together like you always have. It's a f***ing honour. This was the f***ing best day.''
Alongside Miley and Metallica, the likes of Foo Fighters, Jack Black, Brad Pitt, and Muse's Matt Bellamy were also at the event, as well as Chris Cornell's wife Vicky, who gave an emotional speech in which she said her late spouse would be ''very proud'' of the turn out.
She said: ''We all know how music can change us, but Chris did something more extraordinary - he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe.
''And that legacy, and his influence, will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish.
''Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
In Los Angeles during the late seventies and early eighties, music was all about hard...
Trip is a young and inexperienced roadie who is charged with the important mission of...
Not only is this documentary warm-hearted and thoroughly entertaining, but it has a lot to...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Metallica's St. Anger - the legendary metal band's first album of new material since the...