Lars Ulrich was ''stunned'' by Miley Cyrus' performance at Chris Cornell's benefit concert.

The Metallica rocker was left speechless during the 'I Am The Highway' gig at the Forum in Los Angeles last week - which was held to honour the Soundgarden frontman, following his tragic death in May 2017, aged 52 - when he watched Miley perform a heartwarming rendition of Chris' 'Two Drink Minimum', as well as 'Say Hello 2 Heaven', by Chris' band Temple of the Dog.

Posting a picture of himself and Miley after the concert, 55-year-old Lars wrote: ''Miley, still stunned by your next level version of ''Say Hello 2 Heaven'' for Chris! Beyond inspiring... #IAmTheHighway (sic)''

During the concert, 26-year-old Miley took a moment to pay tribute to the 'Black Hole Sun' hitmaker, and said it was an ''honour'' to be asked to perform at the event.

She said: ''Thank you, everybody. I f***ing wanted to sing this song tonight. We love you, Chris. Thank you for bringing us all together like you always have. It's a f***ing honour. This was the f***ing best day.''

Alongside Miley and Metallica, the likes of Foo Fighters, Jack Black, Brad Pitt, and Muse's Matt Bellamy were also at the event, as well as Chris Cornell's wife Vicky, who gave an emotional speech in which she said her late spouse would be ''very proud'' of the turn out.

She said: ''We all know how music can change us, but Chris did something more extraordinary - he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe.

''And that legacy, and his influence, will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish.

''Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever.''