Larry King spent ''a couple of weeks'' in a coma after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

The 86-year-old broadcaster underwent heart surgery in April and has now revealed that, just a few weeks before, he suffered another major medical incident, from which he is still suffering problems and is having to use a wheelchair to get around.

He told 'Extra': ''I had a stroke. Everything got better except [for] my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I'll be walking by Christmas. Not bad, I've been walking with a walker.

''It's been a rough year, I don't remember anything since March -- I had the stroke in March.

''I haven't driven a car, but I'm back at work and that makes me feel great...

''I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks.''

Despite his problems, Larry revealed doctors have been impressed with his positive attitude.

He added: ''My head doctor said I have an incomparable spirit.''

The former CNN anchor previously suffered a heart attack in 1987 and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1999.

He was also diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago after having an x-ray as part of a routine annual check-up.

He recalled at the time: ''I didn't have any pain, but when they took a chest X-ray the doctor said, 'There's a little cloud here...'

''They said I was lucky and smart to get annual chest X-rays because lung cancer doesn't give you any signs until it's in late stages. And by then it's too late.''

As well as his medical problems, Larry - who underwent an angioplasty and had stents inserted earlier this year - filed for divorce from Shawn Southwick King after almost 22 years of marriage in August.

A source claimed at the time his health woes had prompted him to make changes in his personal life.

Th insider said: ''Larry was close to dying, and it really shook him. He realised that he hadn't been happy for a long time.

''They fought and argued all the time. This was a long time coming. The marriage has been over.''