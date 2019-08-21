Larry King has split from his wife Shawn Southwick King after almost 22 years of marriage.

The 85-year-old television legend was married to Shawn - who was his seventh wife - for over two decades, but on Tuesday (20.08.19), he filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate their marriage. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Larry - who has sons Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19, with Shawn - cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for his split from his 59-year-old spouse, and listed the date of their separation as over two months ago on June 6.

The 'Larry King Live' star had a rocky marriage with Shawn, and it was alleged in 2016 that his estranged wife had been having an affair, although both Larry and Shawn later slammed the allegations.

Larry said at the time: ''You said an interesting word, 'rumour.' I've been in the business - next May, it'll be 60 years - and I've dealt with rumours a long time. Interviewed people involved with rumours. Rumours are what they are - they're rumours. And I tell you the truth, I don't pay any attention to them.''

Whilst the 'Christmas Eve' actress added: ''Last week, there was a rumour going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev. This week, I'm the latest pinup girl. You just have to develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside, and stick together.''

The 'Bee Movie' actor married Shawn in 1997, and she was his seventh spouse after marriages to Freda Miller, Annette Kaye, Alene Akins, Mickey Sutphin, Sharon Lepore, and Julie Alexander.

Shawn, meanwhile, had been married three times before tying the knot with Larry.