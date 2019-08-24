Larry King's sons hope he and their mother, Shawn Southwick King, will be ''happy'' now they're getting divorced.

The 85-year-old TV legend filed legal documents earlier this week to terminate his 21-year marriage to his seventh spouse and Cannon, 19, and Chance, 20, are supporting both of them and have vowed they will ''always be family''.

Cannon wrote on Instagram: ''I love my parents SO, SO much. They have had a great influence on my life and I'm so thankful for each of them. We will always be family no matter what.

''They both deserve to be happy and that is my biggest wish. Happiness will definitely come. They are both so wonderful in so many ways, happy times are ahead...

''All I want is eternal happiness for each of them. They both deserve it.

''Mom, you continue to show me how to be a strong, diligent, and faithful young man! I love you with all my heart. Dad, you are SO strong and you also continue to teach me how to grow and become the man I know I can become.

''Everyone makes mistakes. Doing our best to FORGIVE can and WILL resolve so much tension in any situation.

''I love you so much Mom and Dad. No matter what happens moving forward, you'll ALWAYS be my kind, compassionate, amazing parents.''

It had been claimed that Larry reached breaking point when he was in hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier this year as Shawn allegedly presented him with legal documents that would have given her certain rights to their property which would adversely affect their two sons, prompting them to urge their father to end the marriage, but both Cannon and Chance insisted that wasn't the case.

Cannon wrote: ''Not many people at all know what I go through personally. Anxiety has played a huge role in my life for a while now... It continues to try and break me down. I've learned though, that I am in control of what I can control. I also know that I'm stronger than any anxiety I might be diagnosed with. I have no control about what someone says in the media about me.

''I CAN say that what was said about my 'begging/urging my dad to do something' is completely false. It hurts my heart to think that anyone might think that about me or my brother.''

And in a separate statement, Chance wrote: ''My mother never tried to steal my inheritance or my brothers. I want what any son wants for his family; health, happiness and peace.''

Sources close to Shawn had also disputed the claims, saying the actress had been told Larry may only have three days to live and their estate planning lawyer had told them to update certain documents, which they had mutually agreed to do, and so she presented them to him in his hospital bed.