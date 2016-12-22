Lara Stone's son used to beg her not to go to work.

The 33-year-old model - who has three-year-old Alfred with ex-husband David Walliams - is thankful the youngster has a better understanding of why she has to leave him sometimes, but she is very grateful to have such a flexible job that means she can spend a lot of time with her little boy.

She said: ''You have to weigh up the importance of working versus the

importance of being with your child and make the best decision. At least now [Alfred] understands it better; for a while he said I shouldn't work anymore. But I think every working parent knows what it's like. It must be difficult if you have to go to an office every day and only see your child before they go to bed. I have the luxury of spending all my days with my son.

''I feel very lucky about that.''

And Lara admits the thought of her modelling days coming to an end and having to find a job that doesn't allow her as much flexibility terrifies her.

She told Net-a-Porter's The Edit: ''I love that I don't have to work every day.

''Especially as I'm raising my son; I get to spend so much time with him. Where else can you find a job like that? It's such a scary thought, so I'm just going to stick my head in the sand and pretend that this is a job I'm going to do forever.''

While the Dutch beauty occasionally thinks she would like to have another baby, she is ''really happy'' to just have Alfred.

She said: ''Sometimes I think I'd like to have more children.

''Only time will tell, I guess, but I'm really happy with just the one at the moment. He's the best thing ever. I'm proud of him.''