Lara Stone can't walk in high heel shoes.

The 33-year-old has revealed she was scouted at the age of 13 years old and despite starring in a number of fashion shoots and catwalk shows over her 20 years at the helm of the industry, she struggles to strut elegantly in a pair of sky-high platforms.

She told Net-a-Porter's The Edit: ''I can't walk heels, so the catwalk is not really for me.''

And the style icon has revealed she gets ''super nervous'' and starts ''shaking'' before hitting the runway, and was relieved when she landed a contract with Calvin Klein and avoided catwalk appearances.

Speaking about her fear, she said: ''I get super nervous. Like, shaking. I hate being on any kind of stage. But I

got really lucky: I did one or two seasons then I got my contract with Calvin Klein, so for four or five years I couldn't do any shows because I was exclusive to them. It was great! Now I'll do one or two. I've got my son - I don't want to be on a big fashion tour for a month if I don't have to be.''

And the blonde beauty - who has three-year-old son Alfred with her former partner David Walliams - has revealed she used to be teased for her appearance when she was younger, although she claims her tall and slender physique makes her life ''easier''.

She explained: ''I was scouted when I was 13 or 14. We were on a big family holiday to Paris when I was spotted on the Métro by a lady who was the wife of an agent at Elite. It was the most confusing thing ever - I was definitely not attractive. I was a geeky teenager; awkward and thin and lanky and weird. And I had strange teeth. At school, they used to tease me: 'As if you're a model!' They called me Skeleton. Being a model was the furthest thing from my mind, ever. I'm still not sure I'm entirely qualified.

''I don't know if my body shape helps or not. I guess people are always looking for something different so maybe it makes my life easier. Most days I'm comfortable with the way I look, but I'm not the biggest fan all the time. My face is a bit funny-

looking. Makeup helps!''