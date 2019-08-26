'Good Morning America' host Lara Spencer is ''horrified'' after mocking Prince George for taking ballet lessons.

After it was revealed that the six-year-old British prince - whose parents are Prince William and Duchess Catherine - takes the dance classes at school, Lara poked fun at him on air but was quickly blasted by viewers.

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Travis Wall, who was among Lara's critics, said in a video on his Instagram story: ''So Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone, she got my number from [dance legend] Debbie Allen, and she is completely horrified and just truly just issued this massive apology. I could just hear the horror in her voice.

''She knows that there's a bunch of us, Broadway and a lot of the ballet community here in New York City, we're going down to 'Good Morning America' and taking ballet class outside. She's aware of it and she wants to talk to all of us and she wants to set this thing straight and right. The dance community is incredible and yeah, our voices were heard, which is fantastic, so hooray!''

Prince William previously revealed that George loves dance and, on air last week, Lara laughed as she said: ''Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet...I have news for you Prince William, we'll see how long that lasts.''

However, after a massive backlash, she issued an apology via Instagram, writing: ''My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain - and love every minute of it (sic).''