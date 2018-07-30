Lara Bingle has stopped posting about her life on social media.

The 31-year-old model - who has sons Rocket, three, and Racer, 21 months, with husband Sam Worthington - has grown to appreciate her privacy more and now only posts on Instagram things that are connected to her work because she has better things to do.

Speaking to Australia's Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I feel that as I get older, the less people know about me, the better.

''I still use Instagram, but I've stopped posting too much about my life -- just work stuff.

''To be honest, I don't know if it bores me -- maybe I'm over Instagram, or is because I have my family and it feels like I'm wasting time.''

The Australian beauty has previously admitted she's a very ''hands-on'' parent to her sons and is thankful that the 'Avator' actor is an equally devoted dad, especially as he's a more patient person than she is.

She recently said: ''I'm definitely very hands-on...My mum comes over from Australia to help, so she's my nanny.

But when we're on holidays and at times like this, it's just us.

''Sam is hands-on too, and I couldn't do it without him...When it's just us and we're trying to work it out together, that for me is a good family unit.

''Parenting is challenging. You need a lot of patience and I'd say Sam is definitely more patient than me.

''He's just a really good dad and absolutely obsessed with the boys, so nothing comes between them - not work or anything else. And that, for me, is the most attractive thing about him.''