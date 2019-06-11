Lance Bass says *Nsync are planning to sit down and ''figure out'' further reunion plans.

The 'Bye Bye Bye' boyband - also comprised of Jc Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick - were reunited by Ariana Grande at Coachella in April, with Justin Timberlake the only band member not to take part in the mashup of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored', which samples their track 'It Makes Me Ill', and their 90s' hit 'Tearin' Up My Heart'.

Since the performance at the world-famous event, they have been inundated with offers, and Lance has admitted it would be ''stupid'' not to consider them, so they are planning to get together this summer to work out which is the best deal for them.

Speaking to Variety, he said: ''We haven't talked about what the next step is but I know we'll sit down during the summer together and figure it out.

''There are many, many things coming across our desk because of Coachella that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at.

''Coachella was incredible and it was a big moment for *NSYNC.''

Although he didn't make Coachella, Justin was thrilled to see his bandmates perform again.

Sharing a picture of the performance on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''You guys killed it last night.''

It's believed Justin was unable to make the gig as he hadn't had time to rehearse with the band due to his own touring commitments, TMZ reported.

Justin and *NSYNC have remained friends since they went their separate ways and he previously described them as a ''family'' as the group were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Speaking at the ceremony recently, Justin said: ''These four guys mean so much to me. We're really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we've shared and the families that we've built from it ... I don't think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.''

The 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker had previously confessed he had left *NSYNC because he felt he was ''growing out of it''.

Speaking about the split, he shared: ''We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.''