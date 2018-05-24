Lance Bass wouldn't want his future kids to go into music.

Lance Bass wouldn't want his future kids to follow him into music because of how much rejection there is in the industry.
The *NSYNC star isn't sure he would like his future children to follow in his footsteps because of how much rejection there is in the music industry.
He said: ''I would let them do whatever they want, but I would try to encourage something other than music. It's just a hard business, and in this business you get told 'No' 99 percent of the time, and I don't want my kid to go through that. It takes a very strong will to stay in this business. I'd rather them play baseball.''
And the 39-year-old singer wouldn't be opposed to having twins or even triplets.
He added: ''We want them all! I would love a boy and a girl! So we will see. We will try for something. Twins work. I'll take triplets.''
Lance and his husband Michael Turchin, 31, are well on the way to starting a family and are already looking for a surrogate and a donor.
He told People magazine: ''We find our surrogate and then we find the donor. Once we find the donor and the surrogate, we make our babies and then we [implant] the healthiest embryos that we can make. Nine months later, we have a baby!''
Meanwhile, Lance previously revealed he is planning to start a family with Michael this year but he's admitted he's not ''really prepared'' for the responsibility.
He explained: ''We're starting our family this year, so it's nice to know we have this much support. I don't think anyone is really prepared to have kids. I think you just have to go with the flow ... We have tons of friends who have gone through the process. We're interviewing everyone.''
