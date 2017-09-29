Lance Bass would ''never say never'' to a *NSYNC reunion tour.

The 38-year-old singer hasn't ruled out the possibility of the band reuniting and heading back out on the road.

He said: ''I mean, anything is possible, of course. It's not something that we're talking about, but never say never.''

Whilst there are no plans for a tour as of yet, Lance did reveal the group are getting back together to attend the ceremony for their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He explained: ''We'll be getting back together in a few months when we get our star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We're just planning that celebration right now. It'll be really fun!''

The band like to stay in touch regularly and Lance has a group chat with Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick where they reminisce about the old times.

He shared to InStyle magazine: ''Joey sent around an old video where he was flipping Chris onstage, and Chris landed on his head. It was a major flip fail that I don't even remember happening because I was on the other side of the stage. So we've been having a lot of fun with that one.''

It comes after Justin Timberlake revealed he had left *NSYNC because he felt he was ''growing out of it''.

Speaking about the split, he said recently: ''We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche.

''And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.''