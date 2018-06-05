Lance Bass and his husband have picked their surrogate and they want her to be part of their lives forever.

The Nsync star has revealed that the process for him and his spouse Michael Turchin to have a baby is well underway and they are building a wonderful relationship with the woman who is going to carry their child and the ''most amazing doctor'' who is going to help them conceive.

Lance, 39, admits finding the right surrogate was a huge deal for him and Michael because they want her to always be part of their child's life.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Lance said: ''We found the most amazing doctor, surrogate, everything is just great. It's happening, and it's happening quick.''

Discussing the surrogate they have chosen to carry the baby, he added: ''She lives close to us so we'll be able to see her and be a part of her life and she's going to be a part of our life the rest of our lives.''

Lance is very excited about becoming a parent although he admits he does have some nerves about bringing the baby home.

He said: ''I'm very anxious and nervous, but I think it's going to be amazing.''

Lance and Michael - who married in December 2014 after three years of dating - started the surrogate process in April this year and it moved forward a lot quicker than any of them imagined.

The 'Bye Bye Bye' singer previously said: ''It's something we're very excited about. I mean, the reason I wanted to get married to this guy is I know he'll be an amazing dad. We've been putting it off for a long time, but this is the year that we're starting the process ... It's going a lot faster than we ever thought, which is kind of freaking me out.

''I thought we had a good, like, year to really choose things, but it's happening so fast. I mean, we've met with surrogates, we're looking at eggs, we now have the person representing us, and contracts are being made, and it's such a process that we had no idea existed. But it's also fascinating too. It's amazing.''