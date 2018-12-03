Lance Bass wants his own ''renovation show'', in which he and his husband Michael Turchin would redecorate homes.
The NSYNC singer has ''renovated several homes'' of his own throughout the years, and as he and his husband Michael Turchin plan on flipping a property in Palm Springs ahead of the arrival of their first child, the star has said he'd love to have his own home renovation programme with Michael.
Lance said: ''I've renovated several homes. If I had my own renovation show, I would include my husband a lot because he is an amazing interior designer and artist, so I think his vision would be beautiful.
''We haven't started one yet, but we are in the market for a Palm Springs place to flip just because I think it would be so much fun to work with the aesthetic. The era of the '50s and the '70s - that would be really fun for us to play with.''
And although the 39-year-old musician and actor loves the interior decorating process, he says his favourite part of renovating a home is ''demo day'', when parts of the property get demolished.
He added: ''I love the conception part but my favourite day is demo day where you get to get a hammer and get all your frustration out.''
Lance claims he's always had an eye for design as he had an ''eclectic'' mix of styles as a child, including duck wallpaper and 'Transformers' bed sheets.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I loved ducks at one point in my life, so my room was full of duck wallpaper. Very eclectic.
''When I was a kid 'Transformers' were my favourite thing, so I had the 'Transformers' sheets and the window treatments.''
