Lance Bass used to hide behind ''baggy clothes'' before coming out as gay, because he wanted to ''disappear''.

The NYSNC star - who is married to Michael Turchin - came out in 2006, and has now said that before being comfortable with his sexuality, he used to wear loose fitting clothes in ''dark colours'' so that people wouldn't assume things about him.

He said: ''I really didn't even think about fashion when I was with NSYNC. There was this layer of, 'Are people gonna think I think I'm gay if I care too much?' I felt like I was hiding a big piece about myself, and it's so sad, because I could've had so much fun.

''I [recently] looked at all my interviews with NSYNC, and I was like, 'That is not me.' I don't talk. I'm pretty shy, and I wear baggy clothes and really dark colours. I just wanted to disappear.

''But then when I was able to become myself, I was like 'Okay, I'm not afraid to let people know I'm gay. I don't care what you think anymore.' That's when I started wearing more form-fitting clothes and bright colours and put colour in my hair.''

And Lance, 40, says he ''regrets'' a lot of his fashion choices from his time with the 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmakers, especially one outfit the group wore to the American Music Awards which saw them all don oversized puffer jackets in various colours.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, he said: ''I do regret a lot of the '90s stuff. There was this one outfit I wore for the American Music Awards - all the guys wore the same type of outfit, so I'm not in the boat by myself - but we were like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in different colours.

''It was so bad that Joan Rivers gave us an award. It was when she used to do those E! Fashion Awards, and I can't believe she had this ready to go on the red carpet, but she gave us 'most waterproof'. When you get awarded 'most waterproof' for your fashion style, it's not good. It's not good.''