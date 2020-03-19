Lance Bass' surrogate miscarried a baby boy last summer.

The 40-year-old singer and his husband Michael Turchin have spent almost two years trying to become parents and admitted it has been a tough ordeal, with their ninth attempt at IVF the first time their surrogate had got pregnant, but she tragically lost the baby at eight weeks.

Lance said: ''We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF. I didn't even know that as we were going through this, but we've met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it...

''It's been a very long process, years in the making... There have been a lot of ups and downs--way more downs than ups.''

The *NSYNC singer admitted it was hard not to try and ''plan out'' the lives of his future children at every attempt of IVF, even though he was trying to play down his excitement.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there's a huge possibility that the [embryos] won't stick

''You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you're already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex--you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they're going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff.''

The couple are still ''getting over'' their heartbreak but haven't lost hope and are planning to proceed with their 10th round of IVF in the coming days.

Lance said: ''Nine did not work, so now we're onto 10 and hopefully the next time will work. I'm trying not to worry about it.''

If the 10th attempt doesn't work, Lance and Michael are ready to look into other ways of raising a family.

He added: ''Of course, in a perfect world I would love to have my own kids. But if it's not meant in the cards, then it's not meant in the cards and there are plenty of kids who need adopting. So, I'm not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time.''