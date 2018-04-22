Lance Bass has revealed him and his husband Michael Turchin have started the ''process'' in their journey to have children.
Lance Bass has started the ''process'' to have children.
The 38-year-old former NSYNC star recently admitted that he couldn't wait to start a family with his husband Michael Turchin and it looks like his dreams of becoming a father this year may be about to come true as the couple have found a surrogate.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Lance said: ''It's something we're very excited about. I mean, the reason I wanted to get married to this guy is I know he'll be an amazing dad. We've been putting it off for a long time, but this is the year that we're starting the process. Just last week, [we] really started the process. So we're excited, and it's going a lot faster than we ever thought, which is kind of freaking me out.''
However, although having a baby is something the couple have been discussing for a few years now, they can't believe how quickly everything is taking shape.
Lance explained: ''I thought we had a good, like, year to really choose things, but it's happening so fast. I mean, we've met with surrogates, we're looking at eggs, we now have the person representing us, and contracts are being made, and it's such a process that we had no idea existed. But it's also fascinating too. It's amazing.''
And, although they feel more than ready for the challenge, the pair - who got married in 2014 following three years of dating - have started interviewing their friends who have children already so that they can mentally prepare themselves for fatherhood.
Lance said recently: ''We have tons of friends who have gone through the process.''
The 'It's Gonna Be Me' hitmaker wouldn't mind if they ended up with twins either.
Asked about having twins via a surrogate, he explained: ''No, actually it doesn't scare me because my husband's a twin. He knows exactly how to handle twins.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Here's a test I use when I review a kid friendly movie like On the...
Friday, February 25, 2005If you're looking for a review of "Cursed" or "Man of the...
There's almost no point in reviewing a movie like "On the Line" because its target...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...