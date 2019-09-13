Lance Bass wants to be a ''cool'' dad.

The 40-year-old singer is hoping he and his husband Michael Turchin will have a family of their own next year after going through seven different donors, and has said that when he does become a father, he wants his brood to think he's cool.

When asked what the next big life event for him will be, he told InStyle magazine: ''I'm becoming a dad! Yeah! We've been working on it for a long time, and it's finally happening. We've gone through seven donors, but it looks like this one's going to work. So hopefully in 2020 we will be dads. I just turned 40, but I want to be a cool dad. I'm trying to walk that fine line of being age-appropriate but yet still looking fashionable.''

Meanwhile, the NSYNC star recently said he thought the ''universe didn't want'' him to have kids when he and Michael were turned away by several donors, or had plans fall through.

He said: ''There's a lot of walls that you hit. I mean we've been working for about a year and a half on creating our family. We've gone through seven donors ... it gets frustrating. And then there's a point where you're like, 'Well maybe the universe doesn't want me to have kids.' I mean, my whole life I've had this dream of starting a family and then you're like, 'Is this just not meant to be?'.''

But the couple never gave up, and Lance is now sure that kids are ''in the cards'' for the couple.

He added: ''But we're still going through it, I do think it's meant for us. It's in the cards, and I hope within the next ... very soon I can announce something very positive. I'm hoping for 2020.''

The 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmaker also admits the struggle to find a surrogate has brought him and Michael - whom he married in 2014 - closer together.

When asked if the journey has improved his bond with Michael, Lance said: ''It has, oh it has. Going through something, especially a huge life moment like that, it does bond you. It just puts you on a different level of relationship. It's beyond being in love with him, you're his partner now. And you're creating this life, so now it's no longer about yourselves, it's no longer about you as a couple, it's about someone else. And that selflessness, I can't wait to feel what that feels like.''