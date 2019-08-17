Lance Bass wants to have twins by next year.

The NSYNC singer and his spouse Michael Turchin are hoping that they can announce some good news in the ''next few weeks'' as the surrogate they've hired to carry their child looks as if she's fallen pregnant following six previous failed donors.

Speaking on the recent episode of the podcast 'Heather Dubrow's World', the 40-year-old star said: ''We're getting close. I know we keep saying this every time I come on your show....It's been a process.

''You know, we went through seven donors, but this seventh one looks like it worked! So, hopefully in the next few weeks I'll be able to announce some nice celebration. They will be here next-I say 'they' because, of course, we're trying to go for twins, but that's, you know, still up in the air. But yeah, so next year, 2020 babies!''

And, although he doesn't know much about star signs, Lance has always been told not to have a Gemini so they had to try now to make sure they have a Taurus baby.

He explained: ''If we end up getting pregnant, like, soon, that puts them right on the boarder of Taurus-Gemini. So, we had to do it now for them to stay a Taurus.''

But, regardless of his child's astrological sign, Lance can't wait to be a father.

He added: ''I've been ready, are you kidding me?

''It's been delayed so much. Like, I'm just kind of like itching to be a dad. You know, I'm 40 now. So, I mean, it's time. I've been waiting for this.''

The couple - who wed in 2014 - said earlier this year that they were already planning their future tot's nursery by ''expanding'' their home, including purchasing plenty of art.

Lance said previously: ''Right now, we're about to expand on our house because we are starting the baby thing ... We keep buying art already.

''We're not even pregnant yet, and we keep seeing things and saying, 'It's perfect for the nursery that we do not have.'

''So tons of art for the wall. I don't know how we're going to fit it all in there, but yeah, we keep buying things for the kid.''