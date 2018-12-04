Lance Bass believes the surrogate mother he and his husband have hired will be pregnant with their first child ''within the next month''.
The NSYNC singer and his spouse Michael Turchin are currently in the middle of sorting the perfect surrogate to carry their first child, and Lance has said they're close to closing out a deal which could see the chosen surrogate pregnant later this month.
He said: ''We're very close. We should be able to be pregnant within the next month, I'd say.''
The couple, who wed in 2014, are already planning their future tot's nursery by ''expanding'' their home, including purchasing plenty of art for the walls.
Lance added to People magazine: ''Right now, we're about to expand on our house because we are starting the baby thing ... We keep buying art already.
''We're not even pregnant yet, and we keep seeing things and saying, 'It's perfect for the nursery that we do not have.'
''So tons of art for the wall. I don't know how we're going to fit it all in there, but yeah, we keep buying things for the kid.''
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old musician recently claimed that he and Michael's experience in renovating their own home has made him passionate about bagging his own home improvement show in the future.
He said: ''I've renovated several homes. If I had my own renovation show, I would include my husband a lot because he is an amazing interior designer and artist, so I think his vision would be beautiful.
''We haven't started one yet, but we are in the market for a Palm Springs place to flip just because I think it would be so much fun to work with the aesthetic. The era of the '50s and the '70s - that would be really fun for us to play with.''
