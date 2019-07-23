Lance Bass came out to Britney Spears on her wedding night.

The former *NSYNC singer revealed he opened up to the 'Toxic' hitmaker about his sexuality on the evening of her whirlwind Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander in January 2004, which was two years before he publicly came out as gay.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', he said: ''It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason. So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realised what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing. And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset.

''And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay.' And it made her stop crying ... She chuckled.''

Britney's first marriage was annulled just days later, and she went on to tie the knot with dancer Kevin Federline later that year. They eventually divorced in 2007

Although Lance, 40, came out publicly as gay in 2006, he has also opened up about his previous experiences with women - which included joining the mile high club with a woman ''well before'' he started dating Reichen Lehmkuhl, his boyfriend at the time when he revealed he was homosexual.

He added: ''It was on a BBJ - a Boeing Business Jet - because it has a bed... It was with a woman,'' he said. ''I know. Breaking news! Breaking news!''

Lance - who married Michael Turchin in 2014 - previously revealed he isn't sure he would like his future children to follow in his footsteps because of how much rejection there is in the music industry.

He said: ''I would let them do whatever they want, but I would try to encourage something other than music. It's just a hard business, and in this business you get told 'No' 99 percent of the time, and I don't want my kid to go through that. It takes a very strong will to stay in this business. I'd rather them play baseball.''