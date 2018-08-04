Lance Bass has bought the house from 'The Brady Bunch'.

The former Nsync star was successful in his bid to buy the famous abode, which boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms in Studio City, California, which was on sale for in excess of $1.88 million.

Lance is going to be renovating the building which featured in the popular US sitcom starring the likes of Florence Henderson, Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams.

Confirming that he was the winning bidder, but not revealing how much he paid for the property, Lance tweeted: ''Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! [sic]''

Maureen, who portrayed Marcia Brady, replied joking: ''Congratulations! May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour! [sic]''

And the singer invited her to dinner at the property, tweeting back: ''Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! I'm honored you approve [sic]''

The 'Dirty Pop' hitmaker had previously expressed his desire to own the home as a super-fan of the series.

He said previously: ''I'm obviously obsessed with The Brady Bunch. I mean, I grew up watching that show. Reruns! Reruns.

''I'm going to go look at it, because I want to buy this house.''

Once renovated, it will be the perfect place for the star to start a family after he revealed he's hoping to become a father by ''next summer''.

Lance and his husband of three years, Michael Turchin, have been in talks with a potential surrogate for several months, and it appears they have finally reached an agreement.

He said recently: ''It's looking like this might be the last Father's Day that I'm kid-less! We'll see if the timing's right. We're hoping to have a kid next summer, so we'll just see how everything works out. Who knows what wrenches might be thrown in, so we're just crossing our fingers that it all works out.''

The 39-year-old musician revealed in April that he and Michael had begun the process of looking for a surrogate, and has praised the woman they eventually chose for being ''selfless'' in her decision to carry the couple's baby.

He said: ''Our surrogate fell into our laps through our embryologist, who is incredible. She started her own surrogacy company last year. We were meeting with several companies and she said, 'I know you haven't decided if you're going to go with us, but in case you do, I have a girl that's ready to go now who I think will be perfect.' We were like, 'Really?'

''She brought her over the next day and we just loved her. She was so selfless and all about wanting to give that gift to someone. I wanted to cry because it was just so special that someone would do that.''