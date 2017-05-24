Lance Armstrong has got engaged.

The 45-year-old former professional road cyclist popped the question to his partner Anna Hansen on Tuesday night (23.05.17) on Lake Austin in Texas, and couldn't wait to share his news with his fans by posting a photograph of him and the blonde beauty perched by the reservoir as the sun set behind them while they gazed into one another's eyes and smiled.

Alongside the sweet shot, which captured Anna's new rock in perfect light, posted on Instagram the former professional road racing cyclist wrote: ''She said..... YES!!!! (sic)''

The couple have been together nearly 10 years and have two children Max, seven, and Olivia, six, together but, although they've finally taken their relationship to the next level, it's not yet known whether they have an idea on a time and place for their wedding.

This isn't the first time Lance has headed for the aisle as he was previously married to Kristin Richard, with whom he had three children, before they divorced in 2003.

He then went on to pop the question to Sheryl Crow in 2005 but things didn't work out between them and they called off their engagement just five months later in 2006.

However, although their relationship didn't go according to plan, Lance had nothing but kind words to say about the country singer, 55, when he was asked about her last year.

He said: ''It was a good ride. She's a great lady. Obviously it didn't work out, but I think and I hope she's happy.

''She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn't want that, but I didn't want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I'd just had kids. Yet we're up against her biological clock - that pressure is what cracked it.''

Lance - who was banned in 2012 from all sanctioned Olympic sports for life as a result of long-term doping offenses - also previously dated Kate Hudson.