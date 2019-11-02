Lana Del Rey always writes the first and last songs of her albums first.

The 'Born To Die' hitmaker thinks the two tracks are essential in deciding the direction of her record and she finds the rest of the LP will fall into place once she has the opener and closer set.

She said: ''I always say that if you have a closer and an opener, then you know where you are going.''

For her latest LP, 'Norman F***ing Rockwell', Lana spent four years working on closing track 'Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have - but I Have It' but it quickly came together when she met collaborator Jack Antonoff.

She added: ''Not because it was special but it wasn't piecing together. So I sang that to Jack a capella the day I met him and we did 'Norman' [titular opening track] the next day. Just a series of chords that he played that I freestyled over.

''And I thought, 'I've got the first song and I've got the 13th song. And then I pretty much knew what to do in between, I just didn't know how long it's going to take. I have the same thing for this next album but it's actually going to take longer than I want if it's going to be as good as this one.''

Lana already has some song titles in mind for her next record.

She told Q magazine: ''It's the words that make me feel confident about the next one. Every now and then a long phrase will come to me. Like, 'Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have', 'Will You Still Love ME When I'm No Longer Young and Beautiful' ... I have no idea where they're going to go, but objectively, I'm like, 'Oof I want to fill it in.' So I have three of those. One in particular, 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman', there's just something about it. I feel like it's going to be really important but I don't know why yet. That's where the magic comes in.''