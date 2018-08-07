Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff appear to be working on something together.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker and the producer rocked matching outfits, cream white linen suits, in a Twitter selfie on Monday night (06.08.18), and it has set tongues-wagging that they are cooking up some new tunes.

Lana simply captioned the post: ''Hi!''

The star also posted another photo of the pair on Instagram, writing: ''Just because.''

In March, the 33-year-old singer teased that Jack - who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde and St. Vincent - was involved in her next studio album after sharing a picture in the studio with the Bleachers star.

Lana - whose last album was 2017's 'Lust for Life' - posted a photo of the studio wizard with orange peel on his hand, and joked: ''Yesterday I made Jack an orange bracelet (sic)''

Meanwhile, Miles Kane revealed in May that he ditched the rest of the tracks he wrote with Lana from his new solo album 'Coup de Grace'.

The 32-year-old rocker co-wrote his latest single 'Loaded' with the 'Summer Bummer' singer and Jamie T, however, the other tracks he worked on with Lana didn't fit the ''wild'' sound he wanted for the record as they were too slow and mellow like the late Beatles legend John Lennon's music.

He spilled: ''I wanted the new album to be wild, very lively.

''Some of the songs I wrote were slow ballads - they were quite John Lennon-y.

''That includes other songs I wrote with Lana.''

The 'Come Closer' hitmaker still loves the songs he did with the star so there is still hope they could be released in the future, and Miles also plans to return to the studio with 'Sheila' hitmaker Jamie.

He said: ''I'm still proud of the songs, but they didn't fit for this album.

''I definitely want to write more with Jamie and we might well work together on his next record.''

Last year, Lana revealed she and Miles - whose last solo album, 'Don't Forget Who You Are', dropped in June 2013 - had formed a band together, but they later axed the supergroup.