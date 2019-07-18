Lana Del Rey is said to be keen to play Priscilla Presley in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

The 34-year-old singer is said to have pointed out the likeness between her and Priscilla - who was married to singing legend Elvis from 1967 to 1973 - and thinks she was ''born to play'' the part.

A source told Radar Online: ''Lana feels it's a role she was born to play.''

Lana's apparent interest in the movie comes after Austin Butler was cast to play Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann project, beating Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller to the role.

The 'Zoey 101' star shared an article about the casting along with the caption: ''You have made my life complete, and I love you so'' (sic)''

Speaking about his decision to choose Butler to portray Presley, Luhrmann said: ''I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.

''Through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures.''

Luhrmann will direct the movie and has penned the script along with Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker previously said he was keen to hire a relatively unknown actor to play the late 'Hound Dog' hitmake, who died in 1977 aged 42 at his Graceland estate.

The director is keen to begin production on the project later this year.