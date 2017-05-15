Lana Del Rey has shared her Coachella-inspired track 'Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind'.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker took to Instagram to praise her producers and engineers for swiftly getting the song ready to go and said how much of a ''blessing'' it is for her to be able to have the ''freedom'' to write about whatever she wants.

The 31-year-old beauty has also teased there is a music video for the song to follow, which potentially features rapper The Weeknd as she referred to someone called 'Starboy', the name of his album.

In a note posted on the photo-sharing app on Monday (15.05.17), she said: ''What a blessing it is to make music in general. And to have the freedom to put songs out about things that move me in real time.

I wrote this one last month on my way back from Coachella.

Thank you to my producer and engineers for turning it around so quickly.

Hope you like it. The video with Starboy is out soon x Lana (sic)''

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker felt ''compelled'' to stop off at a sequoia grove on her way back from the three-day music festival in California last month, to write the track to observe the tensions between the US and North Korea.

Sharing a clip of herself singing part of the song, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California (sic)''

Lana's follow-up to 2015's 'Honeymoon', 'Lust For Life', is expected to arrive later this year and features 'Feel It Coming' hitmaker The Weeknd on the lead single of the same name.