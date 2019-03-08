Lana Del Rey's upcoming poetry book will cost just $1 a copy as her ''thoughts are priceless''.
Lana Del Rey's self-published poetry book will cost just $1.
The 'Lust for Life' songstress has taken to her Instagram account to tease different poems from her forthcoming project, and told her fans that the tome is only going up for sale for the small price because her ''thoughts are priceless''.
Lana told her 12.8 million Instagram followers: ''Hey!
So I'm like super excited about self publishing my first poetry book. And I just wanted to say any mom-and-pop SoCal/ San Fran book stores that are interested in having it just let me know and I'll drive you out a couple boxes when I'm done binding it in a few months xx (sic)''
When a fan asked how much the book would cost, the 33-year-old singer responded: ''$1 ... because my thoughts are priceless. (sic)''
Recent poems from the much-anticipated book, which is thought to be titled 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass', were posted to her Instagram Stories earlier in the week.
One line reads: ''Jasmine in the air / the burden of fame is real / never felt so clear.'''
The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker is set to release her sixth studio album later this year, however, the star wanted to release her book beforehand because during her music-writing process, Lana realised she had some words that were better suited for poems.
Speaking to Annie Mac last year, she said: ''I think I'm just going to self-publish it and put it out beforehand. It's kind of random. Which is kind of another one of those things I just want out there just for me. I literally might just drop these little books off at some bookstores in Silverlake and beg them to sell them.
''It's been really cool for me 'cause I was having a little bit of writers' block with the music last Fall and so I just sat down to write some words without music and I realised there was just a couple of things I wanted to say through some poems, which is funny. I feel like I'm in the 19th Century.''
