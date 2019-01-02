Lana Del Rey could be putting out new music next week.

The 33-year-old singer previously released two singles - 'Mariners Apartment Complex' and 'Venice B***h' - in September, which both come from her upcoming sixth studio album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell', before also releasing 'How To Disappear' a month later in October.

And now, she has said that another new track could be coming as early as January 8, after having already teased a track called 'Slyvia Plath'.

In an Instagram Live broadcast, Lana said: ''I think I'm putting a song out January 8, but I'm not a thousand per cent on it. Maybe the eighth.''

If that wasn't enough, the 'Young and Beautiful' hitmaker then took to Instagram again a day later, to post a now-deleted snippet of herself sat in a car while a string-heavy track plays in the background.

In the clip, she sings: ''In your car I'm a star, and I'm burnin' through you.''

Lana then similes at the camera and cuts the clip, giving fans just seconds of what could be the new song she's set to release next week.

And, according to a thread on Reddit, Lana also revealed in her Instagram Live broadcast that her album is ''completely finished'', and although the cover has been shot, she ''might shoot a new one''.

Meanwhile, back in September, Lana spoke about the unusual title of her upcoming record.

The 'Ultraviolence' singer - who collaborated with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff on the album - said: ''Working with Jack, I was in a little bit of a lighter mood because he was so funny.

''So the title track is called 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' and it's kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist, he thinks he's the s**t and he knows it and he won't shut up talking about it.

''So often I ended up with these creative types - or not, or whatever - and they just go on and on about themselves and I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah.'

''But there's a little bit of merit to it, also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like, 'OK, I definitely want the record to also be called that.'''