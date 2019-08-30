Lana Del Rey will release new album 'White Hot Forever' in 2020.

The 'Doin' Time' singer has just dropped her new album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' and the prolific star has already revealed the title of her next full-length project, which she is planning to ''surprise'' fans with in the next year or so.

She told The Times newspaper: ''I've already written parts of it.

''It's called 'White Hot Forever'.

''I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the next 12 or 13 months.

''I'm really excited right now. I don't want to take a break.''

Meanwhile, the 'Video Games' hitmaker also discussed the wave of honest artists coming through, like 17-year-old pop phenomenon Billie Eilish, who aren't afraid to sing about sadness, and admitted she feels she paved the way for modern pop stars who have ''a little bit more thoughtfulness'' in their lyrics.

She said: ''She's so sweet and very prodigious.

''The culture is catching up to how people really are. People aren't always cheerful 24/7. They have losses and things they go through things. I like to think I had a part in it, in opening that door for a little bit more . . . thoughtfulness.''

On 'Norman F***ing Rockwell', Lana appears to take aim at Kanye West for his support of America's President Donald Trump and also addresses the mass shootings in the country.

The 34-year-old singer recently admitted she doesn't want Kanye to respond to her mention of him in 'The Greatest'.

Lana - who performed at the rapper's wedding to Kim Kardashian West in 2014 - said about the lyric, ''Kanye West is blond and gone'': ''Here's the thing: I don't want to elicit a response. You never feel better for having written something like that. But Kanye just means so much to us. And by the way, I'm grateful to be in a country where everyone can have their own political views. I'm really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican--I'm in the middle. But it was more like the mood and the vibe around, Yo, this man is the greatest! Really? The greatest? It hurt me. Did I have to say anything? No. But it's more just a line that represents a lot of things.''