Lana Del Rey is set to publish a poetry book, which she has been working on for the last 12 months.
The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker has revealed she has been working on the poems for the last year and is looking forward to releasing it soon.
She said: ''Happy New Year to everyone. I hope you enjoy the new song I'm putting out on the ninth. It's called 'hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it. Also as of last week I finished a short book of poetry I've been writing over the last 13 months that I'll be putting out later. (sic)''
The 33-year-old singer previously opened up about her poetry.
She explained: ''I have like 13 kind of long poems that I started binding and I thought, 'Wow, the pages are kind of stacking up here.' I mean, it's easy too with haikus because it's only three lines so you could have like 30 pages of haikus that's only like 200 words or something. But I thought they're kind of like stacking up to look like a real book. So I mean what I'd like to do is sort of self-publish but I'm not very good at the distribution side of things.''
And with the New Year having just started, Lana has been opening up about her goals of 2019 and she wants to live her life ''like an Instagram baddie''.
She wrote on Twitter: ''This year my New Years resolution is to live more like an Instagram baddie/YouTube vlogger in my real life (sorry not planning on sharing) doing for own personal pleasure LOL (sic)''
