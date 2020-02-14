Lana Del Rey is set to play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The 34-year-old singer has been added to the star-studded line-up for this year's festival at Worthy Farm, with event organiser Emily Eavis revealing the news at the NME Awards 2020.

Emily shared: ''I'm very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it's her only UK festival, which is even better.

''She's nearly played a few times actually, and for one reason or another it hasn't happened, and she was one of our very first confirmations for this year.''

The much-anticipated festival - which is being staged between June 24 and June 28 - is also set to feature the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

Emily is delighted that Lana is set to star at the event, hailing her most-recent album, 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!', as ''one of the best records'' of 2019.

Emily told NME: ''It's amazing, one of the best records of last year and for me a real coup getting her. She's playing the Pyramid on Friday, underneath our headliner.''

Emily has also spoken about Lana's Glastonbury appearance on social media.

She wrote on her Twitter account: ''Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will he playing on the Pyramid stage this year.''

Meanwhile, Emily has admitted she is determined to achieve a gender balanced line-up at Glastonbury as soon as she can.

The festival organiser made the comments amid ongoing criticism over a lack of female or female-fronted acts at music events.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Emily shared: ''Our future has to be 50/50. It's a challenge. Everyone's finding it hard - but the acts are there.''