Lana Del Rey has described her music as ''present''.

The 32-year-old star was interviewed by Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks her 1960s style cover shoot for V Magazine's July issue.

In the article, the 'Video Games' hitmaker revealed while she has been inspired by the past, her music is very much set in today's world.

She said: ''Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you're not crazy. If you're a normal person, you're suddenly aware and watching everything. To be able to speak my mind through music right in the present moment.''

Lana's latest album 'Lust for Life' features the title track and 'Coachella-Woodstock in My Mind', both are odes to time and but the pop beauty insists the past isn't weighing her down and her romantic pop rock songs are about ''freedom and lightness in the present''.

Speaking to Stevie - who features on the album's track 'Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems' - Lana added: ''There's definitely been a feeling of freedom and lightness being in the present moment. That brings on that lust for life feeling, when you don't have all of those feelings about the past weighing you down. I remember an interview that you did once where you said, 'Around every corner there's an adventure waiting to happen,' and I'm kind of in that zone right now. I just feel like whatever each day brings me is something that I need and I want. It's just time. Time has brought me here.''

Another theme of the album is love and Lana released her album track of the same name first because she thinks the emotion means everything.

She mused: '' I knew that the first song I wanted to put out was ''Love'' because of everything you and I have been talking about so far. It's just the age-old thing: love is all there is. And I really was feeling that way.''