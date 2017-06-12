Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of her new song on social media.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter - whose full name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant - has taken to her Instagram account to share a clip of an unreleased track, which is believed to be titled 'Change'.

The dark-haired beauty posted a video on the photo-sharing site, which has been edited with a black and white filter, of her singing along during certain times of the record whilst the track plays in the background.

Lana can be seen and heard uttering the lyrics: ''Something in the water I can taste it turning sour, it's bitter ...

Lately I've been thinking it's just someone else's trap to get. Who am I to sympathise when no one gave a damn.''

The vocalist simply captioned the upload: ''Change (sic).''

This post comes shortly after Lana revealed her new album titled 'Lust For Life' will be released next month, and although she has yet to release the full track list it is rumoured 'Change' will be included on the LP.

The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker also dropped a clip of another song earlier this month on her site, which features A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

On her previous post the destination was tagged as ''Hollyweird'', which has set tongues wagging that the location is actually the title of the track.

The New York-born musician can be seen in a car driving along as the track plays, and she captioned the upload: ''We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record (sic).''

However, it has recently been reported the collaboration with the 28-year-old rapper will not appear on her fifth studio album, which will be released on July 21.