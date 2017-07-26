Lana Del Rey says her duet with Stevie Nicks on her LP 'Lust for Life' was a ''career-defining moment''.

The 32-year-old pop star was lucky enough to have the Fleetwood Mac legend duet with her on 'Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems' and it's a moment she will never forget.

Lana had a meltdown when the 69-year-old musician arrived to the studio to record her parts as the 'Everywhere' hitmaker asked her to sing straight away.

The 'Video Games' singer was worried that Stevie would overpower her delicate voice, but she reassured Lana and said she could be her ''little echo''

Recalling their session, Lana told Nick Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show: ''I was definitely nervous.

''She got off the plane at 10.30, so she didn't get to the studio until midnight - and she just breezed in, black on black, gold everywhere. She was kind of a vision.

''When she started singing, she told me she wanted to hear me sing something, too. And then I really freaked out!

''I said to her over the mic, 'I just sound so quiet compared to you.' And she was like, 'That's OK, you can be my little echo!'

''I thought that was so cool. I'm not as loud as her. My voice isn't as low as hers. But she loves it for what it is.

''That, as it was happening, was a career-defining moment for me.''

Speaking about teaming up with Stevie and how into the song she was, Lana previously said: ''She was amazing. She's just everything you hope she's gonna be. She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.''

Meanwhile, after a sold-out performance at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Monday night (24.07.17), Lana is set to perform in Liverpool and Glasgow on August 22 and 23 respectively.