Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life' will be released on July 21.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday morning (25.05.17) to share with her 6.3 million followers that the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Honeymoon' will be with them in just two months time.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''July 21 fam (sic)''

The record is expected to feature 'Love', The Weeknd album-titled collaboration, 'Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind' and 'Cherry'.

There is also a track with Stevie Nicks, 68, which is expected to be on the LP called 'Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems'.

Speaking about teaming up with the Fleetwod Mac legend, she previously said: ''She was amazing. She's just everything you hope she's gonna be. She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.''

The 'Born To Die' singer previously said she needed ''space'' to create the forthcoming record and needed to be as ''far away'' from ''real life'' as possible.

She said: ''You know in this time an artist really needs a lot of space when they are trying to create something special.

''A place to cultivate a world of their own away from the real world that is around them.

''Luckily for me, I live right inside the middle of the edge of the Hollywood sign.

''And this is how I spend most of my nights, perched high above the chaos that swirls within the city of angels below.''