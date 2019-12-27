Lana Del Rey's ''family mementos'' have been stolen.

The 34-year-old singer and here family have been struck by tragedy this week as she has revealed her family members have had several precious mementos stolen from their home, including her sister Chuck Grant's artwork.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday (26.12.19), Lana wrote: ''Hoping everyone had a great holiday - wanted to make a quick announcement. This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken.

''I'd love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward. The work we lost can't be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.

''Thanks so much

''Lana (sic)''

Chuck is a professional photographer based out of Los Angeles and New York City, and has had her work appear in music magazines such as Fader, Vice Magazine and Rolling Stone.

The 'F*** It I Love You' might be able to get help on the case from her boyfriend, Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, as her beau is a real-life law enforcement officer who appears on the US television series 'Live PD'.

Lana and Sean, 46, were first photographed by paparazzi back in September, and after she later gushed about their life together in an interview, the couple made themselves Instagram official earlier this month.

Alongside the sweet picture of Lana leaning on her man, who can be seen planting a kiss on her head, she simply posted the two pink hearts emoji and an orange.

The 'Doin' Time' star previously insisted she isn't worried about what her fans may think of her dating a cop.

When asked about being snapped in Central Park in New York with her beau, she quipped: ''I didn't know we were being photographed. I would've worn something different.''

She added: ''It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem.''

And when quizzed on whether she is bothered what reaction she will get from being in a relationship with a police officer, she said: ''Well, the thing is, he's a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.''