Lana Del Rey is set to release two songs with A$AP Rocky.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker will debut the two tracks, believed to be called 'Summer Bummer' and 'Groupie Love', on Apple Beats 1 Radio and BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (12.07.17).

Sharing a clip of herself singing along to one of the tracks on Instagram, Lana wrote: ''2 new tracks w ASAP Rocky dropping on the 12th. Hear them first on beats and radio 1 that day. (sic)''

The tracks are from the 32-year-old singer's forthcoming album 'Lust for Life' which drops on July 21.

The record already includes collaborations with rapper The Weeknd on the album-titled track, Stevie Nicks, who recorded vocals on 'Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems' and 'Tomorrow Never Came' featuring Sean Lennon.

Speaking about teaming up with the Fleetwood Mac legend, she previously said: ''She was amazing. She's just everything you hope she's gonna be. She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.''

The 'Born To Die' singer previously said she needed ''space'' to create the forthcoming record and needed to be as ''far away'' from ''real life'' as possible.

She said: ''You know in this time an artist really needs a lot of space when they are trying to create something special.

''A place to cultivate a world of their own away from the real world that is around them.

''Luckily for me, I live right inside the middle of the edge of the Hollywood sign.

''And this is how I spend most of my nights, perched high above the chaos that swirls within the city of angels below.''

'Lust for Life' is the follow-up to 2015's 'Honeymoon'.