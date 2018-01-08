Lana Del Rey insists her song 'Get Free' was not inspired by Radiohead hit 'Creep', and is ready to fight a legal battle.

The 'Video Games' singer confirmed reports that Radiohead are suing her for copyright infringement over the track on her latest album 'Lust For Life' which they claim is too similar to their 1993 tune.

Lana, 32, tweeted: ''It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. (sic)''

Radiohead, fronted by Thom Yorke, believe there are too many similarities between 'Creep' and 'Get Free', but were said to be keen to avoid a court battle.

A source said: ''Both teams are trying to thrash it out behind the scenes to prevent it from going to court.

''It's understood that Radiohead's team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.''

The track is currently credited to Lana, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels.

In 2015, after a lengthy legal battle, Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke were ordered to pay £5.46 million to the family of the late Marvin Gaye after a jury ruled their international hit 'Blurred Lines' was a copy of the soul singer's 1977 song 'Got To Give It Up'.

Lana has just begun her world 'LA To The Moon Tour' in the US.