Lana Del Rey has registered a second new song called 'Young & In Love'.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker has got fans speculating that she is about to drop a new album in 2017, after the track surfaced online with the credits including her long-time collaborator Emile Hayne, Rick Nowels - who worked on her huge hit 'Summertime Sadness' - and superstar producer Benny Blanco.

It follows 'Wild Side', which was reportedly registered under the singer's real name, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, in November last year.

According to NME, the track was co-written by Greg Banks.

The 31-year-old singer teased fans that she was working on a follow-up to 2015's 'Honeymoon' in March 2015, when she posted a photo of herself working in a studio on social media.

Lana previously revealed she has gradually been putting ideas together for her fifth album for some time and she gave an update in December 2015.

At the time, she said: ''I do have early thoughts about what I'd like to do with [the album].

''My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don't have that pressure. I'm just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That's enough for me.''

In 2015, Lana got to tour with Grunge rocker Courtney Love for her concert series, 'The Endless Summer Tour', and she was inspired by her ''entrancing'' performance.

She said: ''Touring with Courtney was great, we have some things in common that might not be visible from the outside.

''I think the most important thing I learned was that some people just have it when it comes to performing. She's totally entrancing, a born performer.''

Lana's last record was 2015's 'Honeymoon'.