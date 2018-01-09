Lana Del Rey has postponed her Kansas City concert after falling ill with flu.

The 'Born To Die' hitmaker was due to perform at the Sprint Center on Tuesday (09.01.18), but took to Twitter overnight to inform her 8.29 million followers that she won't be recommencing the run until Thursday (11.01.18) in Chicago, to give her time to recover.

However, the 'Video Games' star has reassured her fans that promoters are doing all they can to ''make up the date''.

She wrote: ''Kansas City, Missouri, I'm so sorry to have to cancel the show tomorrow but I've come down with the flu so I'll be resuming the tour in Chicago. We will try and find a make up date - and refunds are available at point of purchase. (sic)''

The 32-year-old singer is currently facing legal action over similarities in her song 'Get Free' to Radiohead's classic 'Creep'.

At her Denver show on Sunday (08.01.18), Lana said that the track from her LP 'Lust For Life' could be removed from the record, but that it would not stop her benefiting from her personal attachment to the song.

She told the crowd: ''I just want to say that I do have a particular song that Radiohead wants 100% of my publishing for, and actually the only reason why I mention it is I wanted to let you know ... that regardless of what happens in court, the sentiment I wrote in that song, which was my statement song for the record, my personal manifesto, my motto manifesto.

The 'Video Games' singer recently confirmed reports that the indie rock group are suing her for copyright infringement.

She wrote: ''I just want to let you know that regardless of what gets taken down off of everything, those sentiments that I wrote, I really am going to strive for them even if that song isn't on future physical releases of the record.''

Radiohead, fronted by Thom Yorke, believe there are too many similarities between 'Creep' and 'Get Free', but were said to be keen to avoid a court battle.

A source said previously: ''Both teams are trying to thrash it out behind the scenes to prevent it from going to court.

''It's understood that Radiohead's team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.''

The track is currently credited to Lana, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels.