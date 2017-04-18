Lana Del Rey penned a song after attending Coachella over the weekend.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker felt ''compelled'' to stop off at a sequoia grove on her way back from the three-day music festival in California on Monday (17.04.17) to write a track to observe the tensions between the US and North Korea.

Sharing a clip of herself singing part of the song, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California (sic)''

The 31-year-old beauty recently unveiled the details of her new album 'Lust For Life', the follow-up to 2015's 'Honeymoon'.

The brunette beauty explained in a video how she needed ''space'' to create her record and needed to be as ''far away'' from ''real life'' as possible to capture her thoughts into songs following the ''tumultuous times'' American find themselves in following the election of President Donald Trump.

She explained: ''You know in this time an artist really needs a lot of space when they are trying to create something special.

''A place to cultivate a world of their own away from the real world that is around them.

''Luckily for me, I live right inside the middle of the edge of the Hollywood sign.

''And this is how I spend most of my nights, perched high above the chaos that swirls within the city of angels below.

''Now, don't get me wrong. I love to dip my toe into the admirers of the city every now and then, especially on Tuesdays.

''But truthfully, when I am in the middle of making a record, especially now when the world is in the middle of such a tumultuous period, I find I really need to take the space for myself as far away from real life to consider what my contribute to the world should be in these dark times.

''So each morning, I have the luxury of asking myself what should I cook up for the kids today?

''Something with a little spice? Something with a little bitterness but is ultimately sweet? Or should I take the day off and turn down the fire and just take a moment to send my love to them ... because sometimes just being pure of heart and having good intentions and letting them be known is the most worthy contribution an artist can make.

''So, even though these times can feel a little bit crazy. They are not so very different from other generations as they have experienced it at what time or another before.

''Amidst all the uncertainty and as we transition out of one era into another one there's no place I'd rather be than smack damn in the middle of dab in the middle of Hollyweird making this record for you. Because you and the music and this place are my love, my life Lust for Life. (sic)''