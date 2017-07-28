Lana Del Rey FaceTimed Sean Lennon to ask him to feature on her song 'Tomorrow Never Came'.

The 32-year-old pop star's song from her album 'Lust for Life' features a line about the 41-year-old singer's famous parents, late Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and Lana admits she was ''super-nervous'' about speaking with Sean in a video conference but she's glad she did as he was thrilled with the offer.

She said: ''That was the only one I thought was not 'my' song or not for myself. I wasn't really thinking about anyone in particular when I wrote it.

''I had my little lyric about (John) Lennon and Yoko and I thought, 'I wonder whether Sean would feel comfortable singing on a song where I shout out his parents?'

''So I got his number and I FaceTimed him. I didn't know him, so I was super-nervous.

''But as soon as he answered, he was just so excited.

''Then I was so proud that I'd followed my heart and I felt really rewarded for that.

''He has become such a sweet friend since then.

''And doesn't he sound like his dad on the song? He sounds like himself but like his dad too. Rick also said that to him.''

Meanwhile, the 'Video Games' hitmaker has revealed that The Weeknd wasn't originally on album titled track 'Lust for Life', but that he made the song feel complete.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''That song changed quite a few times in the process from when it was first written until now.

''We got Abel (Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd) to come down and feature on it. In the beginning, it had more a 'Blade Runner' feel and less of a Shangri-Las feeling.

''A year went by and I realised that song didn't feel like it was done. We started reproducing it to have more of a 60s feel.

''I don't know if that was because we'd written (first single) 'Love' at that time, which had a nice throwback feeling.

''I thought the whole record was going to feel that way originally.''