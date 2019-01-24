Lana Del Rey, George Ezra and Snow Patrol have been announced for Latitude Festival.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker will top the bill at the music extravaganza, which takes place at Henham Park, Suffolk, between July 18 and July 21, in what will be her only UK festival performance after realising her eagerly-awaited new album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on March 29.

'Shotgun' hitmaker George is headlining the Obelisk Arena on the Friday, for his first performance at the festival since 2014, and he can't wait to play the songs from his latest album 'Staying At Tamara's'.

He said: ''It's no secret that I'm a big Latitude fan. I've been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat.

''The reception to my second album 'Staying At Tamara's' has been beyond my wildest dreams and I can't wait to rock up in Suffolk to play the songs for everyone. See you there!''

Snow Patrol - who played the first ever Latitude in 2006 - can't wait to return to the main stage.

Gary Lightbody and co - who released their seventh studio album 'Wildness' in 2018 - said: ''We headlined the very first Latitude in 2006 and we are absolutely delighted to headline this year again. It's a great festival and has a special place in our hearts. We can't wait.''

British electronic stars Underworld - comprised of Rick Smith and Karl Hydclose - are special guests on Saturday, July 20.

They likes of Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Cat Power, Pale Waves, Primal Scream and Slaves are also on the stellar line-up.

Weekend and day tickets for Latitude go on sale on Saturday (26.01.19) at 9.30am.