Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane formed a band last year - but they have already axed the group.

The 32-year-old singer teamed up with the musician and some of his The Last Shadow Puppets band members for a new project in December, but soon decided the songs were more suited to the 31-year-old star's solo work.

She said: ''I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

''This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff.

''Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.''

Lana is due to drop her fifth studio album, 'Lust for Life', later this month but admitted she can't stop talking about a song which didn't even make it onto the record.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, she added: '''Yosemite' is a track I talked about in all my interviews and online and now it's not on the record.

''I'm getting to the place I was singing about in 'Yosemite' and I'm just not there yet. I think I felt by the end of this record I'd be in a totally different spot, but then I realised I was still figuring out so much stuff.

'''Yosemite' is an idealistic, return to nature zone that I've dipped into.''