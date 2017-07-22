Lana Del Rey felt ''stuck in the same spot'' with her last two albums.

The 32-year-old singer released her fourth studio album 'Lust For Life' on Friday (21.07.17) and has admitted her goal with the record was to feel as though she had ''momentum'', as she was left feeling at a stand still after the release of 2014's 'Ultraviolence' and 2015's 'Honeymoon'.

She said: ''That was my goal, you know, to get to that place of feeling like in my daily life I had a lot of momentum. Like a moving-on-ness from wherever that other place was that 'Honeymoon' and 'Ultraviolence' came from. I loved those records, but I felt a little stuck in the same spot.''

The 'Young and Beautiful' hitmaker then revealed that in order to move on from her old sound, she made sure to ''feel a little more present'' in the world around her.

Speaking to NME magazine, Lana said: ''I just felt a little more present. Writing a song like '13 Beaches' - it's a little bit of an abstract notion, but for me it took stopping at 13 beaches one hot day to find one that nobody was at. And I just thought, you know, the concept of needing to find 13 beaches might seem like a luxury problem for someone, but that's OK, I'm going to go with that.''

It isn't just her more recent albums that Lana has made an effort to move away from either, as she previously admitted her new record is the ''opposite'' of her debut release 'Born To Die'.

She said: ''They're complete opposites, and it's funny because when I chose the title, I didn't think about it right away. It was the title of the first song I wrote for this record. But there are so many things that have gotten me to the point that I'm at now. One of them is just time. And because I do write everything myself, I just wanted to chronicle how I was feeling honestly, in the moment, for each record.''