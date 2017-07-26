Lana Del Rey stopped her band performing 'Love' on stage in London on Monday night (24.07.17) because she didn't recognise the music.

The track is central to the 32-year-old singer's latest record 'Lust for Life', but Lana has confessed she chose to perform the rest of the track A Capella after a mix up on stage at O2 Academy Brixton.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker is still not 100 per cent sure what went wrong, and has apologised if she came across as ''abrasive'' to her bandmates, but she just wanted to do the song justice.

She said: ''I'm not exactly sure what happened, but I think my keyboard player was playing the wrong chords.

''I was leaning in to him and saying, 'That's not it, that's not it' and he was like, 'That is it, trust me'. I listened for 10 seconds and I was like, 'Damn, I definitely can't get it'. I couldn't get it in rehearsal, either. So I just told him to stop. I feel bad - I was kind of abrasive.''

Lana says she is thankful to her fans for knowing the words to the song as they helped her sing along.

She told the BBC: ''But that song is at the heart of the record and I thought it'd be weird if I didn't do it. So, luckily the people who were at the show knew the words and they sang along with me.''

The brunette beauty performed to a star-studded crowd with FKA Twigs, Florence Welch and Marina and the Diamonds among the audience members at the sold-out concert.