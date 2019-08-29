Lana Del Rey doesn't want Kanye West to respond to 'The Greatest', in which she blasts his support of US President Donald Trump.
The 34-year-old singer/songwriter appears to hit out at Kanye - whose wedding to Kim Kardashian West she performed at in 2014 - and his support for US President Donald Trump on the track from her new album 'Norman F**king Rowell'.
Speaking about the lyric ''Kanye West is blond and gone'', Lana told the New York Times: ''Here's the thing: I don't want to elicit a response. You never feel better for having written something like that. But Kanye just means so much to us. And by the way, I'm grateful to be in a country where everyone can have their own political views. I'm really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican--I'm in the middle. But it was more like the mood and the vibe around, Yo, this man is the greatest! Really? The greatest? It hurt me. Did I have to say anything? No. But it's more just a line that represents a lot of things.''
Lana also spoke about her love for Billie Eilish, and said pop-music has been waiting for a star like Billie to come along.
She explained: ''I love Billie Eilish, and I feel like I've been waiting for this time in pop-music culture. I personally am very discerning. I can tell if a female pop singer, for instance, has a generosity of spirit or a playful fire in her heart. With Billie, she's prodigious. I needed to hear one line of one melody and I just know.''
